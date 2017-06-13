Kim Kardashian West ''counsels everybody else'' in the family on how to deal with the critics.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's mother Kris Jenner as revealed her 36-year-old daughter is the one with the ''thickest skin'' in the family and is the first one she calls if she needs advice on how to handle something.

She said: ''Kim leads the pack, and she's the queen of thick skin. She counsels everybody else. So if something happens in the family, she's the first one you call. 'What should I do? How should I handle this?'''

However, Kris admits she is worried about her grandchildren as they have to grow up in ''such a bullying environment''.

She added: ''But it's my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don't have a choice. And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.''

And Kris admits the family's meteorological rise to fame has changed how they post on social media.

Asked if she has ever considered pulling out of the show as she took part in a reality TV roundtable for the Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''No. But it really changed all of our lives and the way that we live. Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security - everyone is armed and licensed; it's legit companies that protect all of us - but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don't show.

''If we go to Disneyland, we're not snapping pictures with Dumbo; we'll wait until we leave and then share something we want to share. But it also gave us great pause about what to share. There is nothing wrong with working hard and getting something wonderful for yourself if you want to or that's what you're into, but I think the way that we share it with other people really changed. You think five times about what you're going to put out there on social media.''