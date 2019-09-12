Kim Kardashian West thinks Wyoming is the ''prettiest place'' she's ever seen.

The 38-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West - with whom she has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months - recently purchased a $14 million mansion in the US state after Kim said she envisioned living there in the future.

And now, the beauty has said she wants to spend ''summers'' and ''some weekends'' up at the property outside Cody, Wyoming, because she loves the look of the mountainous state.

She said during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon': ''We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there.

''I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it. It's, like, the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star first spoke about her relocation dreams earlier this month, when she told Kanye during an interview that she could see them living in their ranch home within the next 10 years.

When her spouse asked her where she wanted to be in 10 years time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''

Just days later, it was reported Kanye, 42, had purchased the $14 million property called Monster Lake Ranch, which comes complete with ''eight lodging units, two fresh water lakes, a restaurant, and event and meeting facilities''.

It is not clear if Kanye bought the entire ranch or just a portion of it but it was reported that Kanye did not pay full price.