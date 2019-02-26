Kim Kardashian West stepped out wearing a custom Thierry Mugler dress for his new exhibition opening on Monday night (25.02.19).

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star donned a sheer lavender gown with a plastic gold bodice by the French fashion designer, before changing into a structured white mini dress to celebrate the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Canada.

Speaking about her look on Twitter, Kim wrote: ''You know that mood when you're really feeling your look.''

Kim's Greek goddess inspired look comes days after the star wore a daring cut out black gown at the Hollywood Beauty Awards last week (17.02.19) from Mugler's prestigious 1998 archive.

The KKW beauty mogul previously took to Twitter after a fast fashion website advertised a version of the one-of-a-kind vintage dress and explained the ''devastating'' effect the retailers have on couturiers.

She tweeted: ''Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site - but it's not for sale.

''You have to sign up for a waiting list because the dress hasn't even been made to sell yet. This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.

''It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.

''I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent.''