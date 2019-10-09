Kim Kardashian West will ''monitor'' her kids on social media.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insists that when her children - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, four months - get older, she will be keeping an eye on how they use sites like Instagram.

She said: ''There's a lot of downfalls with social media such as having to deal with negativity on it. The aspect of how many followers you have can maybe affect the younger users. However, there are amazing benefits from social media. I would definitely be that mom monitoring my kids on social media as they grow up. I don't know what it would be like to grow up with social media. I grew up before cell phones, so I don't know what that would be like!'''

Meanwhile, Kim previously confessed she is always careful about how much she posts about her children on social media and whilst she does feel ''comfortable'' posting pictures and videos of her brood online, she does feel the need to ''pull back a little bit'' sometimes.

Asked if she's ever worried about her children being on social media, Kim said: ''Yeah, absolutely. There's times where I'm comfortable to post, and then times when I pull back a little bit. There's certain things that I ... even when North was doing my make-up and she was having the tantrum, I'm like 'Do I wanna post that?' And then I was like, oh it's too funny I have to. But there are some things when I'm like, you know what, let's not post that. Because there's so many cousins, I do feel like they have this sense of ... you know they grow up so normally and have so much fun, and I never want them to feel like things are for social media or anything like that. We definitely have the conversation about it.''