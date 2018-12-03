Kim Kardashian West revealed she would ''feel safe and comfortable'' making a longer return to Paris after overcoming her anxieties about visiting the city again earlier this year.
Kim Kardashian West would ''feel safe and comfortable'' having a longer stay in Paris.
The reality TV star returned to the French capital - the first time she'd been back since her hotel robbery at gunpoint in 2006 - earlier this year to support her husband Kanye West at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2019 menswear fashion show, and it helped her overcome her fears.
Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she reflected: ''I don't think I'll ever really forget my experiences in Paris -- the good or the bad -- and I think that's okay.
''It all has made me who I am. Thinking about it, I think I could go back and spend more time and feel safe and comfortable.''
Kim, 37, decided to make the difficult return after her horrific ordeal two years ago following a conversation with her man.
The 41-year-old rapper was flying to the City of Love in June to support his longtime friend Virgil Abloh, who is Louis Vuitton's Men's Artistic Director.
He said: ''I don't want to put any pressure on you to go to Paris. I know that was really hard the last time you were in Paris. ''So I think just for the culture, for Kim K. to show up to the first black designer at [a] Louis Vuitton show who was the best man at my wedding, just the world would just love to see you there.''
While Kim admitted on Sunday's episode (02.12.18) that being in Paris brought back memories of the robbery, she was ''so glad'' to have done it.
She added: ''It was so good. Like, honestly, I'm so glad we went. Like [Kanye] had to be there...
''For a second, I was like, I was so stressed out over my security, just the movement of everyone. But other that, it was fine. I didn't really have a lot of anxiety.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...