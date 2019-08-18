Kim Kardashian West would ''do anything'' for her pal Paris Hilton, as she credits the heiress with ''giving [her] a career''.
The 38-year-old reality star recently appeared in Paris' music video for her single 'Best Friend's A**', and in a new teaser clip for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim has said she was happy to take part in the video because she credits Paris with ''giving [her] a career''.
Speaking in the clip to her sister Khloe, she said: ''I'm gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs. I really would want to do anything for her, she literally gave me a career. And I like totally acknowledge that.''
Kim began her career with cameo appearances in Paris' reality show 'The Simple Life' when she worked as the heiress' assistant and stylist.
Also in the teaser, 35-year-old Khloe praises her older sister - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and three-month-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West - for being so humble about her beginnings.
Khloe - who is mother to 16-month-old True - said: ''A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn't say like 'I got my career because of Paris,' and they wouldn't say 'I'm gonna do you a favour.' They'd be like, 'Haha b***h look who's poppin now,' where you're so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy.''
And Kim then replied: ''I would drop it for [Paris] because that's important to me, to be loyal to people.''
'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is set to premiere its 17th season on September 8.
