Kim Kardashian West is ''always concerned'' about Khloé Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits she worries about her younger sister all the time, after they visited a spiritual healer in Bali who suggested Khloé was going to end up very hurt by her now ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Speaking in a preview clip for the new episode of the family's E! reality show, Kim said: ''We had numerous readings and they were all so weird. Then the last one told [Khloé] that she has a lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her. She said that she's been going back and forth and can't make a decision in the relationship, and I so feel that ...

''I think I'm always concerned about Khloé. Obviously, everything that they've been through, I don't think you can just forget about it. It's definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her.''

Tristan and Khloé split after he cheated on her with her friend Jordyn Woods and the 34-year-old reality star - who has daughter True with the sportsman - previously opened up about their split as she insisted she does ''everything in her power'' not to bring any negative ''energy'' into her daughter's life.

Talking about the split, she said: ''It does f***ing suck. There's moments - because our personal emotions are still in there - Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times. But I do everything in my power not to bring them in - True is one and a month old, so she doesn't really know what's happening but to me, she does know. She feels energy and I'm a big believer of that so I do everything in my power - just to avoid any sort of any heavy energy around her.''