Kim Kardashian West is ''working really hard'' to change the labels inside of her Kimono shapewear line, after deciding to change the brand's name.

The 38-year-old beauty announced earlier this month she would be rebranding her line following allegations of cultural appropriation after she called it after the traditional Japanese garment, but it now seems that task is bigger than she expected.

Kim took to social media on Friday (26.07.19) to reveal the company had already made almost two million garments, all with the Kimono branding printed on the inside, which now need to be changed.

The reality star insisted she doesn't want to be ''wasteful'' and get new garments made, so is now trying options to cover up the old branding.

She said in a video shared to her Instagram Story and Twitter account: ''Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments. So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star then showed her followers some options, including covering up the logo with a large black square, trying to remove the logo, and covering it with a large patch of fabric the same colour as the garment.

Kim admitted she isn't a fan of any of those options, but did like a fourth suggestion, which saw just the word Kimono covered up with a thin piece of fabric.

She then added: ''I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I'm working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time.''

The star announced the change of her brand this month, and said she had ''innocent intentions'' when she picked the original name.

She said: ''You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper.

''I'm the first person to say, 'OK, of course, I can't believe we didn't think of this.' I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in...

''[Kanye] was in Japan when all of this was happening. It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.''