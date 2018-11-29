Kim Kardashian West has revealed she is working on a make-up line for men.
Kim Kardashian West has hinted that she is working on a make-up line for men.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has seemingly suggested she already has a cosmetics line for men ''in the works'', as she made a cameo during Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Legendary Christmas Special.
When asked by John and Chrissy's cousin Yassir if she was planning ''a makeup line for dudes'', she told him: ''I actually have something in the works.''
It comes after Kim launched her first mascara, which comes as a part of the brand's Glam Bible Smokey Volume 1 set.
In a statement, she said: ''This is the Holy Grail for all my beauty needs, I wanted everyone to have access to the products and tools you need to recreate some of my favourite looks, and there's no better time to treat yourself or your loved ones than the Holidays!''
The Glam Bible also includes a new six-shade eyeshadow palette, false lashes, a black pencil liner, a brick red blush, a glittering gold highlighter, a peach lip liner, two lipsticks with peachy tones, a make-up sponge, a lip and eyeliner sharpener and finally, a powder puff.
And it was also announced earlier this month that Kim would be collaborating for a new make-up collection with half-sister Kylie Jenner - who owns Kylie Cosmetics.
The pair previously joined forces for a cosmetics collection in 2017, and now ''part two'' is just around the corner.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...