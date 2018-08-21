Kim Kardashian West is reportedly working on a settlement for her fragrance lawsuit, so the case won't have to go to court.
The 37-year-old actress was hit by a lawsuit from Vibes Media last month after they claimed she stole their logo for her newest fragrance bottle, and it has now been claimed both parties are working toward a settlement which will mean the case doesn't have to go to court.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Vibes Media say they have been in contact with Kim's lawyers, and claim to have exchanged ''initial settlement positions'' and are continuing ongoing discussions ''in an attempt to resolve this matter amicably.''
The documents also include a request for a hearing scheduled for later this month to be pushed to next month, in order to give both parties a chance to discuss the details further.
Last month, it was reported the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wasn't bothered about the court case, as she believed Vibes was just looking for ''media attention'' from the lawsuit.
The business mogul's team believed the lawsuit was ''ridiculous'', and accused Vibes of seeking attention through filing a legal complaint instead of sending a private letter to discuss the situation.
Kim and her team believed the accusation against them was a ''joke'', as the logo and the fragrance bottle ''could not be more different.''
Vibes Media - who trademarked their logo in 2012 - filed the lawsuit in July, after alleging that Kim ''has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.''
The company is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, as well as an injunction to keep Kim from continuing to sell the product, while the firm is also calling on the brunette beauty to give them all of her unsold fragrance bottles so they can be destroyed.
