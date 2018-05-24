Kim Kardashian West won't let her children play in the house because she doesn't want them to ruin her white furniture.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has restricted where her kids - North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months - can play in her home so they don't ruin her decor.

In a blog post on her website, she shared: ''Our home decor taste tends to be minimal and modern but the kids' playroom is the one room in the house where I let them run wild. That's where all the markers, paints and colours are ... By the time they're done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted she feels like the ''luckiest mom in the world'' to have her ''three babies''.

Taking to her Instagram on Mother's Day, she captioned the shot: ''You don't even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me ... but it was so worth. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. I'm the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life! (sic)''

And although she loves motherhood, she recently admitted it can be overwhelming if all three of her children start crying at the same time.

She explained: ''The hardest part about being a mom is when they all need you at the same time and are crying - it can be overwhelming. You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in.''