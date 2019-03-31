Kim Kardashian West has no plans to launch a political career.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star thinks being President would ''probably be the most stressful job in the world''.

Asked if she wanted to run for president, she told the New York Times newspaper: ''No, I don't think so. It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don't think that's for me.''

Kim has been vocal about her political opinions as of late and she recently called for an end to the death penalty, appealing for ''better solutions'' that put ''fairness and justice'' first.

She wrote on Twitter: ''For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases. I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritising fairness and justice.''

Kim - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 14-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West and is expecting another via a surrogate - previously visited US President Donald Trump and helped 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson get released on Clemency after she was sentenced to life without parole for a first time non-violent drug offence.

And earlier this month, Kim agreed to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles after he was denied housing upon release from prison, where he had been serving 20 years for a non-violent drug offence.