Kim Kardashian West wishes Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal had aired on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ''sooner''.

The 38-year-old star admitted it was ''uncomfortable'' watching her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian's relationship with the basketball player hit the rocks after he kissed their family friend earlier this year in an episode of the show at the weekend, but the clan all know they signed up to show the bad points in their lives as well as the highs.

She tweeted: ''As uncomfortable as reliving this all over again is, we have been so open with everything in our lives from giving birth, marriages, divorces, the good times and the bad and unfortunately this is the truth of what we went through and I wish it could have aired sooner.''

During the episode, Khloe - who has 14-month-old daughter True with Tristan - tried to call Jordyn after hearing rumours but didn't think the model was truthful.

She told her sisters: ''She's not giving me all the information. She was like, 'He was trying to kiss me' and was like, 'I can't remember if we did or didn't.' ... I said, 'If you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me.' And she said, 'Okay, I'll call you in five minutes.' She hasn't called me and that was like, 20 minutes ago.

''It was weird that she didn't text me at all that evening. 'Cause every single time in the past, if Jordyn would ever see Tristan, she'd text me. So Jordyn called me and said, 'I was your watchdog last night.' She was there to protect me and keep an eye out, so that's why she stayed as late as she did.''

Jordyn, 21, eventually called the Good American founder and admitted she made out with Tristan.

Khloe said: ''She's like, 'I just can't believe this is happening. I'm so confuse.' Like, you're confused? She was like, 'I love you, my loyalty is always to you.'

''For Jordyn to know all I've been through with Tristan -- literally, my heart is in my eyeballs. She's blaming him. She's like, 'I was so naive.' They're both wrong.''

The 27-year-old sportsman later admitted to his then-girlfriend that he and Jordyn had kissed.