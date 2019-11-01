Kim Kardashian West sometimes wishes her husband Kanye West ''wasn't so opinionated'' about his political views.

The 42-year-old rapper has caused controversy with his views in the past, having publicly supported divisive figurehead Donald Trump, and made comments about slavery which suggested the 400 years of suffering was a ''choice'' made by those enslaved.

And although his wife Kim, 39, is ''supportive'' of her spouse, she doesn't necessarily agree with his opinions.

A source said: ''Kim always was and continues to be supportive of Kanye. But there are definitely subjects that she wishes that he wasn't so opinionated about.''

Kanye has also hit headlines recently for disapproving of Kim's ''sexy'' attire, and claiming he's banned their eldest daughter North, six, from wearing make-up.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months, with Kanye - ''never lectures'' Kanye about his comments, and although she doesn't always agree, she ''likes'' that he speaks his mind.

The source added: ''She is also aware that when you're a passionate person, sometimes during interviews you say more than you originally wanted to. This is why she never lectures him about comments. [She] likes that Kanye is truthful and speaks his mind.''

Both Kim and the 'Heartless' rapper have changed over the years since they tied the knot in 2014, but Kim feels ''very grateful'' that they're still standing by each other's side.

The source said: ''Kanye has changed a lot since they have been together. But so has Kim. She is very grateful that they have managed to stay together for this long. She loves her family with Kanye.''

And just like in any romance, the couple have learned to compromise.

Speaking to People magazine, the insider explained: ''[They have to] compromise about how they are raising the kids. If Kanye doesn't want North to wear make-up, Kim will respect that.''