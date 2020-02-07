Kim Kardashian West wishes DASH launched a shapewear line.

Long before the Kardashian's and Jenner's had their own beauty and fashion lines, Kim and her sister Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian run the fashion boutique DASH - which closed after 11 years trading in April 2018 - and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has admitted she wishes back then she had launched a line similar to her SKIMS collection, which launched in Nordstrom department stores is the US on February 5.

She said: ''I've always wanted to pick pieces and things that I didn't feel existed in the marketplace.

''That's really important to me.

''When I would work at DASH, we didn't even have shapewear. ''We didn't have stuff like that; it existed, but it was just kind of like this secret that no one talked about.

''I wish we would have had it, even just underwear and little pieces up at the register.''

Kim - who worked as a stylist for DASH - knew when she was given the chance to launch her own brand that shapewear was at the top of her list because she had felt it was ''missing in the marketplace''.

She added: ''As a stylist, I would always be cutting up shapewear and making different styles that just didn't exist. ''When I had the opportunity to come up with my own brand and make something that I felt was missing in the marketplace that was the best feeling.''

Kim also admitted it's great to have her products on sale in a shop because it's a more ''special'' experience for shoppers.

She told InStyle: ''I love having a direct-to-consumer business, but I do think there is something special when you can come in and feel something for yourself.

''It's really different.

''With the products that I work on - fragrance, make-up, shapewear - it is hard to explain to people what that fragrance smells like or what the shapewear really feels like.

''I think we do a good job at messaging that, but there is something special about people being able to try it on and feel our fabric.''