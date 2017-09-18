Kim Kardashian West plans to ''tone down'' her naked photoshoots.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has four-year-old daughter North and 21-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - insists she will be reducing the amount of nude photoshoots she does as she gets older but wants to enjoy it whilst she still feels she can.

Asked if she plans to curb the naked shoots in the future, she told Allure magazine: ''Yes. I'm like, I'm going to tone it down. But then I'm like, Wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so - I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is.''

It comes after Kim revealed she took her infamous nude selfie because she thought it would be the last time she'd have a good body.

She said: ''I was actually pregnant in that photo. I just found out I was pregnant and so I had to dye my hair back. I thought, 'You know what this is my one last shot of a good photo before my body is done,' so I took a pic ...

''I was truly was baffled when people still cared. They have seen me naked 500 times.''

And the 36-year-old star has admitted she isn't often upset by online critics, but she can understand why others get ''hurt'' and she does occasionally get overwhelmed by the negativity.

She explained: ''I have thick skin and this isn't for everyone. I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it. I do break down at times. I'm just like it's not OK for people to say these awful things. For people to have all this keyboard courage to say the craziest things about you is OK and it's not OK.''