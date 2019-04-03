Kim Kardashian West wants a ''zen-like CBD-themed'' baby shower.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is expecting her fourth child via a surrogate - is keen to take it easy with her pre-baby celebrations this year.

She said: ''This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower. I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower - we're not pregnant. This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower.''

And after welcoming Chicago into the world, also via a surrogate, 14 months ago, she felt the baby shower was a good way of introducing the other kids to their new brother or sister.

She added to E! News: ''When you have a surrogate, for me, I realised that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.' They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I'm actually really doing it for them.''

Meanwhile, Kim's second experience with surrogacy has been ''different'' from her first.

She said: ''It's a different experience for sure, this situation is different. I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.''