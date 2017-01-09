Kim Kardashian West will reportedly have to watch a video of the 16 people who have been arrested in connection with robbing her at gunpoint last October.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was subjected to the terrifying ordeal last October and will reportedly have to relive it all again as French police try to nab those responsible.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kim will now have to watch a video of all the men. The video is being sent to the United States, where she will have to watch it with American officers working with the French.''
It comes after it was reported earlier on Monday (09.01.17) that 16 people had been arrested in connection with the robbery after police identified them through DNA which was found on some of the recovered items.
And Kim will no doubt be pleased by the arrests as only a month ago, it was reported that police were ''nowhere near'' finding out who committed the crime.
A police source said at the time: ''Two months on and we're nowhere near finding who the robbers are. You could call it strange, but actually it can take months, even years to solve a heist mystery. There's a lot that goes on beyond the initial evidence collecting. It can take a long time.''
Kim has been taking time out of the spotlight after the incident and it is said to have ''really changed'' her.
A source said: ''Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids.
''As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.''
