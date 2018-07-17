Kim Kardashian West insists all the Kardashian Jenner siblings are ''self-made''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star never relied on any money from her family and says her siblings including Kylie Jenner have done the same.

She told Refinery29: ''I really didn't get it, because she is 'self-made' - we are all 'self-made'. What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn't really make sense... I know so many people like that who haven't turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I've seen the complete opposite. Me, Kylie, not one [of the siblings] has ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice. That's how I lived my life with my dad. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I've seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom.''

Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed she has always been financially independent from her parents but she doesn't know if she would do the same for her kids.

She shared: ''They never gave me money for rent or anything. Nothing. I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing. I always just figured it out. The way that my parents taught me was, hey, when you're 18, you've seen this lifestyle, I'm sure you're going to want to upkeep it. If you're going to want to live this way, you're going to have to get a job. I don't know if it will be the same for my kids. It's a different time. I don't know if I'm going to do that. I'd have to discuss that with Kanye.''