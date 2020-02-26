Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she was warned meeting US President Donald Trump would ''ruin'' her career.
The 39-year-old reality TV star lobbied the President for prison reform and urged him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson - who spent 21 years in prison before being released in 2018 - and Kim has now revealed she was repeatedly cautioned against going to the White House.
She said: ''Meeting [her] changed my whole world.
''Hearing for the first time that a non-violent offender - with a low-level offence - received the same sentence as Charles Manson did not compute to me. I actually could not fathom it.
''I thought, 'Did she not have good enough attorneys? Did she not have the funds? What is [the issue] and how can I help?'
''And once I started to learn more about the system, I realised there are so many thousands of people in her situation.''
Kim - who reached out to Ivanka Trump and then the US President - was warned she risked destroying her successful career by going to Washington to visit the billionaire businessman.
But the brunette beauty - who is married to rap star Kanye West - never doubted what she was doing, and she doesn't have any regrets.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, with Kanye - told CR Fashion Book magazine: ''Everyone told me I would ruin my career if I went to the White House, but that doesn't mean anything to me. My reputation over someone's life? That didn't make any sense.
''People talk s**t all day long: I felt confident that I could handle a news story that would cycle for a day or a week, tops. But the chance to change someone's life? Backing out was not an option for me.''
