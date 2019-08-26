Kim Kardashian West was ''embarrassingly obsessed'' with fame when she was younger.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits her one focus had always been money and fame but she insists that focus has ''shifted'' now.

Speaking in a joint interview with her husband Kanye West, she said: ''Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted.''

And the 38-year-old reality star - who has a whopping 146 million followers on Instagram and 61.7 million on Twitter - insists she doesn't ''regret'' anything from the past.

She added to the September issue of Vogue Arabia: ''Even in my darkest of times I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.''

Kim is training to be a lawyer like her late father and had previously insisted she is very focused on her studying, hitting back at her critics who told her she should just stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

''One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not.''