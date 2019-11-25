Kim Kardashian West wants to ''live in real time'', rather than constantly thinking about her next Instagram post.

The 39-year-old reality star has insisted she's no longer interested in taking ''tons'' of photos of herself to post on her social media accounts, because she's ''evolved'' into somebody who would much rather spend her time living in the moment with her family, including husband Kanye West and their four children, North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months.

She said: ''I guess I just don't care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini. I think I'm evolving to where I don't feel the need to want to keep up.

''I actually just want to lay out. I don't care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I'd pull up to the house and I'd see, 'This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup.' Now I'm just like, 'Let's actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.' ''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and has been spending time at the White House meeting with US president Donald Trump and other politicians to advocate for prison reform.

And the beauty says her new line of work has made her rethink some of her style choices.

She added: ''I also did think, like, 'Okay, I'm here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don't see this.' I have to go back there next week.''

Kim had an ''awakening'' over revealing Instagram posts when she realised she was unable to look at the app around her children, because there were so many images of other women in risqué outfits.

She explained: ''I realised I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time.

''And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.''

Now, Kim is happy keeping her fashion choices more modest, and has the support of her husband Kanye.

Speaking to New York magazine, she said: ''I saw this whole thing where it's like, 'She's so demure, and she's covered.' And I was like, 'Guys, I had a shearling coat on and a turtleneck because it's, like, freezing.' But I think I have a little bit. I don't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that. I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.''