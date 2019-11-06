Kim Kardashian West wants to ''honour'' the ''life change'' her husband Kanye West is going through.

The 42-year-old rapper has embraced religion in recent years, which has sparked a lifestyle change for his family - including children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months - and although his wife Kim doesn't always agree with his views, she wants to do her best to support him no matter what.

She said: ''I do think that, you know, he is my husband so I obviously want to honour him and what he's feeling. And he's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star explained Kanye - who recently released gospel album 'Jesus Is King' - is ''very cautious'' about what their brood sees, and Kim says that whilst she ''agrees'' with some of his decisions surrounding their family, she isn't going to change who she is.

She added: ''He's very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room. He's had this epiphany of being this ... not that he wasn't an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see. I actually agree with it, but I'm always going to be me.''

Recently, 39-year-old Kim and her spouse were seen at odds during an episode of her E! reality show, when Kanye was seen expressing his disapproval over Kim's sexy Mugler look that she donned for this year's Met Gala.

The outfit sparked a debate about whether or not Kim was being ''too sexy'', and she now says that she has learned to ''compromise''.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Real', the KKW Beauty founder said: ''At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa. We were having this conversation of, 'What is too much?' I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year.

''There's always that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with. I take a little bit of him and I respect what he's saying and I totally compromise.''