Kim Kardashian West wants to ''give up being Kim K'' in 10 years.

The reality star and social media queen has revealed her plans to complete a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm - which she started last year - and switch her career to focus on prison reform.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', she said: ''It's kind of crazy because I'm learning it all as I go. I spend more time on this than I do anything else.

''It's insane but it's so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing.''

Kim - who successfully petitioned for President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson - has been inspired by her late father Robert Kardashian's defence of O.J. Simpson in 1994.

She added: ''I remember in the OJ case, I would go be going through it and Kourtney would yell at me: 'Stop going through all of dad's stuff!'

''She was so upset, but I think he would be really proud of me. My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people.''

And the 38-year-old star admitted she would be proud to have his plaque sitting next to her own on her desk.

She said: ''It would be really interesting and fun to have his Robert Kardashian plaque that I saw on his desk every day growing up and to have mine right next to it.''

Meanwhile, Kim acknowledged it will take a lot of hard work as she tries to balance her career goals with her family life.

She explained: ''I'm not afraid to work hard. It's going to be really hard but it's also really important to me to keep this quiet for a while so I can stay committed and focused.''