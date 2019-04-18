Kim Kardashian West wants to ''do some good in the world''.

The 38-year-old reality star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and it has now been claimed that she's ''focused'' on her goal of taking the bar in 2022 despite having received some backlash from critics, and wants to pursue the career path in the hopes of helping other people.

A source said: ''Kim realises that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn't care. She is focused that this is what she wants to do, and she's going to do it, regardless of what people think.

''[Kim] believes that she's been gifted with a very tall platform, and that she needs to use it to do some good in the world.''

And insiders believe the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will make a great attorney, as she already has several of the skills needed, including a ''fantastic memory''.

They added: ''[Kim is] extremely well-suited to be an attorney.

''She has a fantastic memory. She can process multiple things at once. She's great at multitasking and at time management. She can grasp very complex concepts. She has a very strong sense of what she believes, and is extremely persuasive. She's also a very hard worker.

''Kim more than holds her own in discussions of religion, politics, law. She is extremely well-informed. She knows what's going on in the world.''

The KKW Beauty founder already has the support of her spouse Kanye West, with whom she has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way via surrogate.

Speaking to People magazine, the source said: ''Kanye is Kim's biggest cheerleader about becoming a lawyer, and he thinks she'd be an amazing one. He's 100 percent supportive of her. He checks in with her all the time to see how the studying is going, if there's anything she needs, how he can help. He wants her to follow her passions. He thinks she'll be a fantastic lawyer.''