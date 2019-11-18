Kim Kardashian West wants to make the world ''the most perfect place ever'' for her children.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months, with her husband Kanye West - hopes her criminal justice reform work will not only help the inmates but also benefit her kids in the long run.

Speaking on 'TODAY', the 39-year-old reality TV star said: ''When you become a mom, you become so protective. You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as a safe and as fair as possible.''

But the brunette beauty's work on the justice system in the US is far from over.

She explained: ''It's just been such a journey that I didn't ever imagine I would be on.

''But I'm so glad that I am. And I just love that we've been able to just get a lot of work done and I just don't want to stop that.''

And Kim - who is currently studying to become a lawyer - isn't the only one who has an interest in prison reform as her husband Kanye is keen to follow in her footsteps.

The 42-year-old rapper said recently: ''It's all what God wants. World peace, how about it? One in three African Americans are in prison.

''Figuring out ways to free people, free the minorities, free the people with mental health, to go and open up and have conversations...

''Some people are locked up for a year, sometimes five years, because they can't afford a thousand dollars bail. These are some immediate things that are on our mind today.''