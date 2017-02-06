Kim Kardashian West wants her husband Kanye West to perform the Super Bowl half-time show in 2018.

The 36-year-old beauty - who has been married to the outspoken rap star since 2014 - retweeted a post from a Kanye fansite suggesting he should perform at next year's event at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The original post from the TeamKanyeDaily fansite read: ''Never too early. #KanyeForSuperbowl52 (sic)''

And while the message received a mixed response from music and sports fans, Kim was happy to retweet the post.

This comes shortly after Kim revealed she knew Kanye was the man she wanted to be with the first time she spent the night at his house.

Kim - who has children North, three and Saint, 13 months, with the rapper - said she was convinced of Kanye's suitability when he made sure the heating was on for her.

She wrote on her website: ''I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.''

In the post on KimKardashianWest.com, the reality TV star revealed a list of 20 facts that she said no one knew about her.

Among the facts Kim included were her weird sleeping habits and the boast that she is secretly hilarious.

She wrote: ''I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the s**t out of people. I'm secretly the funniest person, but only in my inner secret. The things I say are wild.''

Kim also claimed that she once almost got kicked out of tennis camp for kissing a boy.

She explained: ''I used to play tennis and went to tennis camp but almost got kicked out for kissing a boy. My dad came to yell at me.''