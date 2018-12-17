Kim Kardashian West wants Kanye West to quit Twitter after his latest online feuds with Drake and Ariana Grande.
The 38-year-old reality TV star is unhappy with her husband's latest online feuds, after he lashed out at Drake and Ariana Grande, and has been begging him to remove himself from the social media platform.
A source told PEOPLE: ''Clearly he is not doing well again. Kim just wants him off Twitter.''
Following a series of tweets from Kanye lashing out at Drake, Kim wrote: ''My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.
''@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.''
Although Kim defended Kanye after he hit out at Drake, she is now ready to move on and won't be addressing the drama again.
The insider said: ''Kim doesn't plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same.''
Kanye was also unhappy with Ariana after he claimed she made light of his mental health struggles.
Referencing her new song 'Imagine', with Miley Cyrus, Ariana tweeted: ''Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic).''
Kanye later responded, saying: ''I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.
''All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song.''
Ariana admitted she was sorry for upsetting him but insisted she was not using him to promote her music, writing: ''with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything.period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologise if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today (sic).''
