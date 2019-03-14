Kim Kardashian West has praised California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive action to move to halt the use of capital punishment in the state.
Kim Kardashian West has called for an end to the death penalty.
The 38-year-old reality star has praised California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive action to move to halt the use of capital punishment in the state and appealed for ''better solutions'' that put ''fairness and justice'' first.
She wrote on Twitter: ''For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system.
''I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases.
''I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty.
''And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.''
Kim - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 14-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West and is expecting another via a surrogate - previously visited US President Donald Trump and helped 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson get released on Clemency after she was sentenced to life without parole for a first time non-violent drug offence.
And earlier this month, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star agreed to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles after he was denied housing upon release from prison, where he had been serving 20 years for a non-violent drug offence.
Matthew said: ''I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...