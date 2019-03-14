Kim Kardashian West has called for an end to the death penalty.

The 38-year-old reality star has praised California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive action to move to halt the use of capital punishment in the state and appealed for ''better solutions'' that put ''fairness and justice'' first.

She wrote on Twitter: ''For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system.

''I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice - including two death penalty cases.

''I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty.

''And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.''

Kim - who has children North, five, Saint, three, and 14-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West and is expecting another via a surrogate - previously visited US President Donald Trump and helped 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson get released on Clemency after she was sentenced to life without parole for a first time non-violent drug offence.

And earlier this month, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star agreed to pay five years of rent for Matthew Charles after he was denied housing upon release from prison, where he had been serving 20 years for a non-violent drug offence.

Matthew said: ''I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me.''