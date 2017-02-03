Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West wants the gunmen who robbed her in Paris punished.
Kim Kardashian West wants her attackers punished.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star flew to New York this week to meet French police to assist with their enquiries after she was the victim of a robbery at gunpoint in Paris last October and although Kim hates going back over the details of her ordeal, she is determined to do everything she can to get justice.
A source told PEOPLE: ''Kim spent a second day with Paris investigators for her robbery case. It's mentally exhausting for her to rehash all the details of that awful morning, but she wants the people responsible to get punished.
''The robbery was traumatizing for Kim. Even months later, it still affects her every day life. She wants to get some kind of closure. Kim can't wait to get back to LA. She is just happy that she didn't have to go to Paris.
Kim, who had an estimated $10 million of jewels stolen, including a $4 million diamond ring, was said to be ''relieved'' after a number of people were recently arrested in connection with the robbery.
However, it is thought Kim won't get her belongings back as almost all of the stolen jewels were melted down.
Suspect Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, told police: ''So that the jewels wouldn't be recognised, we took a joint decision to melt them down. One of us took care of that ... He came back with bars ... Altogether there must have been a bit more than 800 grams ...
''The jewels were shown on the internet, and [she said] that she didn't wear fakes... the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything. We had very precise information about her movements that we got from someone who was very close to her.''
