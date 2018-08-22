Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are planning to have another baby.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her rapper husband only welcomed their daughter Chicago - who was born via a surrogate - eight months ago but they're already thinking about adding to their brood as they reportedly have ''one male embryo left'' and want to implant it into a gestational carrier ''soon,'' according to Us Magazine.

Kim, 37, has been very vocal about her decision to hire a surrogate to carry Chicago as she previously suffered with Placenta Accreta - a serious pregnancy condition that occurs when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall - when she was pregnant with her daughter North, five, and son Saint, two, and her doctors told her that carrying another child could cause her to haemorrhage, which is life threatening.

She said shortly after Chicago's birth: ''Doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own. After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that has no biological relationship to. Since we implanted my fertilised egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's.''

Kim has made no secret of the fact she wants another baby with Kanye, 41, but thinks they'll stop at four children because she wouldn't be able to ''handle'' more than that.

She said: ''I don't think I could handle more than that.

''My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.''