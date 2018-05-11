Kim Kardashian West wants one more child.

The 37-year-old reality star already has four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and three-month-old Chicago - who was born via a surrogate mother - with her husband Kanye West, and although she's been warned by doctors not to get pregnant again, she ''enjoyed'' the surrogacy process so much she's considering using one again to have a fourth child.

She said: ''I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.'

''It's a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours. I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also revealed that she didn't keep her identity hidden from her surrogate, as she wanted to have complete honesty between the two parties.

When asked if she and Kanye, 40, let their surrogate know whose baby she was carrying straight away, Kim said: ''When you're starting the process, you don't have to technically let them know it's you. I wanted to give her the opportunity to choose us as well.

''What if she wasn't a fan? We have amazing fans but we also have crazy haters. I wouldn't want that energy around my baby. I wanted them to be respectful and like who I am as a person and want to take that responsibility on.

''I wanted them to be on the same page as me and know that it was me to make that choice for themselves and their family too.''

And for Kim's eldest children, being a family of five has been a breeze.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Kim said: ''I give North a really hard time, but she's so good with [Chicago]. She's so sweet with her. When I was coming to New York, I was like, 'Okay, you're going to be the woman of the house,' and she was like, 'Okay, Saint, do this.' She was bossing everyone around.''