Kim Kardashian West says her New Year's resolution is to ''be on her phone less'' and instead be ''more in the moment''.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is a huge social media fan and famous for her selfies - has pledged to be ''more in the moment''.
She wrote on her website: ''My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment.''
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old television personality previously revealed she thinks the Paris robbers - who targeted her in October 2016 - did so because they could track her whereabouts on social media.
She said: ''What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.''
At the time, Kim took a break from the spotlight and she loved her ''slower life''.
A source said: ''Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids. As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.''
