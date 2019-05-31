Kim Kardashian West travelled to San Quentin State Prison on Thursday (30.05.19) to meet a prisoner on death row, who she believes has been framed for four murders.
Kim Kardashian West travelled to San Quentin State Prison to meet a prisoner on death row.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star visited the prison on Thursday (30.05.19) to meet Kevin Cooper, 61, who was convicted of committing four murders in Chino Hills.
Cooper has been on death row since 1983 but he has always maintained that he was framed.
Kim has been working on Cooper's case since October, where she requested the then-Governor of California Jerry Brown to look into the case, TMZ reports.
The current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is against the death penalty opponent and he has decided to suspend all executions whilst he is in office.
Kim is currently studying law and she insists she is very ''serious'' about it.
She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post recently: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.
''One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...