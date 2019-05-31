Kim Kardashian West travelled to San Quentin State Prison to meet a prisoner on death row.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star visited the prison on Thursday (30.05.19) to meet Kevin Cooper, 61, who was convicted of committing four murders in Chino Hills.

Cooper has been on death row since 1983 but he has always maintained that he was framed.

Kim has been working on Cooper's case since October, where she requested the then-Governor of California Jerry Brown ﻿to look into the case, TMZ reports.

The current Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is against the death penalty opponent and he has decided to suspend all executions whilst he is in office.

Kim is currently studying law and she insists she is very ''serious'' about it.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post recently: ''Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.

''One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not.''