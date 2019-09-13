Kim Kardashian West uses CBD products to help her sleep.

The 38-year-old reality star has a lot on her plate, including raising four children - North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months - studying for her bar exam, filming her reality show, and running multiple businesses including her recently launched SKIMS shapewear line.

And with so much to juggle, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has her children with Kanye West - says she's turned to CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating chemical in the cannabis plant, to help her relax.

She said: ''How do I do it all? It is exhausting. I just say CBD. [laughs] But I do. I really that has gotten me through a lot.''

CBD does not make users high, and Kim insists that whilst she loves trying all different types of CBD products, she is ''not a weed smoker at all''.

She added: ''That's not my thing. I got into CBD a few months ago. It's saved my life. Even to sleep at night. I like the gummies. I will just use a little bit and fall asleep [laughs].''

And Kim loves CBD products so much, she's even managed to swap out her prescribed medication for the herbal option.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I don't think I would take a Xanax or an Ambien again.''

Kim isn't the only star to turn to CBD products lately, as Kardashian family friend Malika Haqq also recently revealed she's shunned anxiety medication Xanax in favour of the oil.

She said: ''A lot of anxiety is very much about the way you process things in your head. So for me, I actually am processing that I'm doing better and feeling better because I'm doing something that's better for myself. It's crazy, but the truth is it really does help. It honestly has done a world of difference for me where anxiety is concerned.

''If you really do have a reason to be doing it, it is a game-changer. I've become the girl who is literally dropping CBD oil into people's hands. I feel like the fixer.''