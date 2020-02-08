Kim Kardashian West used a ''surrogate therapist'' to communicate with her surrogate mother before the birth of her daughter Chicago.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star welcomed Chicago into the world two years ago when she was born via surrogate mother, and has opened up on the process of finding the perfect surrogate, explaining that she went to specialised therapy sessions to help open up a line of communication between herself and her chosen surrogate.

She said: ''You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker. Then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with [our surrogate] and kind of be our liaison.''

Kim, 39, said that toward the end of the experience, she and her surrogate no longer needed the therapist, but insists the connection was vital to begin with as they would help suggest times when the couple and their surrogate should be in contact.

Speaking in a preview of Laura Wasser's podcast 'All's Fair', she continued: ''[The therapist] would suggest, 'Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother's Day. She's a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that's appropriate for her to pamper her. Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable, she would be that buffer to say, 'This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?' ''

The mother of four also welcomed her fourth child Psalm, now eight months, into the world via surrogate, and although she used a different surrogate mother, she didn't use a therapist as she ''knew the drill'' already.

Kim is also mother to North, six, and Saint, four, whom she carried herself. The star was warned against getting pregnant for a third time after enduring difficulties throughout her pregnancies and during both labours.