Kim Kardashian West used to use duct tape to shape her figure.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has unveiled her newest product for SKIMS launch - a brand new body tape - as she admitted she used to use gaffer's tape to give herself a better cleavage.

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: ''I am so excited you guys. Today we are announcing that we are launching boob tape and we are launching it in three different shades of nudes. We're also calling it body tape. Usually when you see boob tape like this it comes in one shade. I've been working on this for a really long time and I've never seen it in different shades before. When I started using it, I would use a gaffer's tape, which obviously was super uncomfortable. But this material is super soft and super stretchy - but not too stretchy because you want it to hold. It's like the perfect amount of stretch.''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old television personality previously revealed she wanted to ''share her tape secret'' with the world.

She shared at the time: ''I definitely had to share my tape secret with you guys!! It's my secret trick to have perfect cleavage in photos. You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it's all worth it LOL ... I've used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer's tape. It sticks the best! Make sure you don't have any lotion or oils on when you're lifting your boobs up with the tape. Just brace yourself for when it's time to take it off LOL. (sic)''