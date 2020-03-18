Kim Kardashian West has urged her followers to ''stay home'' during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has sent a stern message to her fans - particularly those who are ''young and healthy'' - on Instagram, asking them to ''care about the health and safety'' of others by making sure they stay at home and practice social distancing in order to try and stop the spread of the respiratory illness, also known as COVID-19.

Writing in an Instagram Story, Kim explained: ''Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.

''Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. (sic)''

Kim, 39, went on to remind people the virus doesn't ''discriminate'' and can infect anyone, as she sent ''lots of love'' to her fans.

She concluded: ''Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers. (sic)''

The beauty also shared a second post of helpful tips to stop the spread of coronavirus, including making sure people wash their hands, avoid gatherings, and keep at least six feet away from other people.

Meanwhile, Kim - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West - recently revealed she has been sanitising everything someone else has touched before she'll handle it herself.

The SKIMS Shapewear founder admitted she was ''not down'' with giving her daughter a toy make-up kit from her sister, Khloe Kardashian, because she'd seen the 'Revenge Body' host have a coughing fit.

In an Instagram video, Kim was speaking to a doctor named Caesar and said: ''So doc, Khloe handed this to me, but I don't want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitiser? I cannot give that to my daughter.''

She then used a Clorox wipe to rub the surface of the box and added: ''This is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something. I saw her cough and I'm not down for that.

''Okay, now I can give it to my daughter.''