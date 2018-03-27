Kim Kardashian West has created a new beauty range with her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has marked her 10th year working with the cosmetics expert by developing the KKWxMARIO collection for her KKW Beauty line.

The collection is made up of Kim's signature nude lipstick, two lip glosses and a 10-pan eyeshadow palette of the warm and cool tones Mario - who along with Kim made contouring famous - has used on the star over the years and were shown to excited fans in an Instagram video.

Kim shared her excitement over the collaboration, posting the campaign images alongside Mario with the caption: ''10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! @makeupbymario has taught me everything I know about make up! I'm so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned.... KKW X MARIO.(sic)''

And Mario has admitted he was initially warned against working with the 37-year-old reality star because she would ''ruin'' his career, so he's thankful he never listened to the ''elitist'' advice.

Posting an Instagram picture of his diary marked with the first date he did Kim's make-up in 2008, he said: ''After all my years paying dues and assisting some of the big fashion and celeb makeup greats, I was being groomed to begin working with A list stars- actresses & recording artists.

''I had an agent who demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or two. That all of my hard work and struggles until then would be for nothing.

''Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mold? I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her.

''We've grown together, set trends, inspired and impacted an industry along the way. Through all her milestones and achievements and through her rise to global superstardom she has taken me along the way and impacted my life greatly, helping me to achieve unparalleled success of my own as a celebrity makeup artist. I am so excited to finally announce that on April 5, 2018 - exactly 10 years to the day we met, our #KKWxMARIO collaboration with @kkwbeauty will launch!(sic)''