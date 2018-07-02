Kim Kardashian West loves going to the gym because working out keeps her ''sanity'', and like her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, she can't help but share her workout videos.
Kim Kardashian West feels she has morphed into her sisters - because she cannot help sharing workout videos online.
The 37-year-old star - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, six months, with husband Kanye West - used to enjoy poking fun at her siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian for uploading clips of themselves pumping iron, but she doesn't mind treating her followers to a glimpse of her routines nowadays.
She said: ''I know, I used to make fun of Kourtney and Khloé all the time for posting their workouts, but now, I've turned into them.''
Kim is such a big fan of working out nowadays she hits the gym on a daily basis, and believes activity keeps her ''sane''.
She said: ''I've gotten into better shape and am more confident, so I'm more comfortable sharing that, but for me, the gym is my must, [my] daily routine to keep my sanity.''
When Kim isn't hitting pumping some serious iron, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is working on her numerous business ventures, such as her new KKW Beauty pop-up shop in Los Angeles, and she loves the fact her fans can get up close and personal to her products as opposed to when they are only for sale online.
Speaking on 'Extra', she added: ''It's the first time I've ever done a pop-up shop, so I'm really excited that the turnout has been so amazing every day - it's just been so great.
''This is, like, what I love. I love that the fans can come and actually smell my fragrance because before, it was just online. So this is the first time that you can get it in-store, and all of my beauty products.
''I'm really a numbers person and I love to see all of the feedback, so it's just been really interesting to see that digitally, certain colours can be our best sellers and then in-store, a whole different colour scheme is our best seller.''
