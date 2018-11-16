Kim Kardashian West thinks Tristan Thompson is only sorry for his cheating scandal because he is ''embarrassed that he looks stupid''.

The NBA star was spotted getting close to another woman back in April just days before his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True, and Khloe's sister Kim believes he only showed remorse for his actions when the bad publicity started ''affecting his job''.

Speaking to her mother Kris and cousin Cici Bussey on Sunday's (18.11.18) episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim said: ''I told him, 'I think you're more remorseful because it's affecting your job.' I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid 'cause the public and booing him. And I think it's more of that than anything and I told him that.''

Tristan's apology took place on the episode but was done in a private talk off-camera, where Kim, 38, says the family ''all expressed exactly how we felt.''

She then explained to cameras: ''I think the convo was going OK at the beginning and then it got heated, and I don't know, it just kinda took a left turn.

''Then he got mad because my mom was like, 'You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life.' Mom's like, 'If this doesn't work out with you guys, we're always going to rise up.'

''Since he is the father of Khloe's baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say.''

Khloe, 34, decided to stay with Tristan following the scandal, but is now said to be ''not defining'' her relationship with him and referring to him only as ''True's dad''.

A source said recently: ''Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn't need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It's obvious there are issues, though. She doesn't define her relationship with Tristan - she only talks about him as True's dad.''