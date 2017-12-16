Kim Kardashian West is reportedly considering allowing her daughter North West name her new baby sister.

The 37-year-old reality star is currently expecting her third child - who will be born via a surrogate mother - with her husband Kanye West, and is said to be toying with the idea of letting her four-year-old daughter North pick out the new arrival's moniker, as she is concerned about how the toddler will react to having a new sibling.

A source said: ''Kim and Kanye are very concerned about how North is going to react to the new baby. It's especially challenging because they're using a surrogate so they can't even really prepare her.

''Kim has called on a parenting expert to get advice on what to do to avoid sibling rivalry this time around and one of the suggestions was to let North help name the baby so she feels more invested.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is believed to be discussing the idea with her spouse - with whom she also has two-year-old son Saint - but whilst the beauty is still ''on the fence'' about the idea, Kanye reportedly ''loves it''.

The insider added to HollywoodLife: ''They're considering it, Kim's kind of on the fence about the idea but Kanye loves it. He thinks North is a creative genius and he's happy to let her name their third child.''

Kim's reservations about North's behaviour toward her new sibling come after the star previously revealed her eldest child isn't the biggest fan of her baby brother.

She said: ''I don't know if it's 'cause she's the older sister ... I don't know what it is; I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. It's so hard for me.

''I thought it was like, 'OK, a couple months; she's just warming up to it.' She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that stuff. Now, the phase isn't going away!''