Kim Kardashian West is set to launch her own beauty company this month.

The 36-year-old television personality has announced she will be unveiling her eponymous cosmetics brand titled KKWBeauty.com on June 21, and the star has teased the news on social media.

The raven-haired beauty shared the news with a string of videos detailing the launch date and the website link on her Instagram account.

The 'Keeping Up With the Karadshians' star has simply captioned the uploads by tagging the label's newly created photo-sharing site in her post. She wrote: ''@kkwbeauty (sic).''

And the KKWBeauty's social media page has also confirmed the launch date in a series of clips, which are the same videos Kim has shared on her account.

The posts read: ''06.21.17 (sic).''

And the Kardashian/Jenner brood's make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, has set tongues wagging he has joined forces with the 'Selfish' author on the latest venture after he shared the same teaser clip on his Instagram account.

He wrote: ''The Glam Queen has arrived... get ready to be SNATCHED. @KKWBEAUTY #KKWbeauty 6.21.17 @kimkardashian (sic).''

However, this is not the first time - Kim who has three-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has dabbled in the beauty industry, as in 2012 Kim and her siblings Kourtney, 38, and Khloé, 32, launched Kardashian Beauty.

And more recently the style muse has teamed up with her youngest half-sister Kylie Jenner to release a nude collection of Lip Kits under the 19-year-old entrepreneur's label Kylie Cosmetics.

If that wasn't enough for the television personality, she has recently announced she is set to launch her new show 'Glam Masters', which will air on Lifetime TV, and will follow her in pursuit of new beauty and fashion experts to join her loyal style team.

Speaking previously, she said: ''New project alert! So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! (sic).''