Kim Kardashian West has teased she will be expanding her KKW Beauty range.

The 36-year-old television personality launched her eponymous make-up line earlier this year, and the raven-haired beauty has taken to social media to reveal she has been working on new products for her line, which she will unveil this month.

Alongside a photograph of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' with influencer Desi Perking, which was shared on the KWK Beauty Instagram account, it read: ''New product alert! @kimkardashian and @desiperkins on set today filming a tutorial using the NEW product from the #KKWBEAUTY line + Desi's new product, both coming in August. Can you guess what our new product is? Stay tuned to find out (sic).''

The cosmetic company has also revealed a photograph of three models on set of a photoshoot for the brand's upcoming merchandise.

An image of the trio it read: ''On set with these beauties shooting our newest #KKWBEAUTYproduct. Coming soon! (sic).''

But Kim has kept the details of the forthcoming additions close to her chest.

And this is not the first time the reality star - who has 20-month-old son Saint and four-year-old daughter North with her husband Kanye West - has hinted more merchandise will be released in the label.

She said previously: ''This is the start of many amazing products.''

The news Kim is developing her beauty collection comes as no surprise as celebrity make-up artist, Pat McGrath, has revealed the style icon is ''obsessed'' with make-up.

She said previously: ''Kim is one of those rare girlfriends who is truly just as obsessed with make-up as I am.''

And Pat has admitted she has spent hours talking about cosmetic products with the mother of two, which sees them exchange beauty secrets with one another.

Pat added: ''We can literally talk about products for hours! We share all our secrets.''