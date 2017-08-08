Kim Kardashian West has teased she will be expanding her KKW Beauty range, btu she has kept the details of the upcoming products close to her chest.
Kim Kardashian West has teased she will be expanding her KKW Beauty range.
The 36-year-old television personality launched her eponymous make-up line earlier this year, and the raven-haired beauty has taken to social media to reveal she has been working on new products for her line, which she will unveil this month.
Alongside a photograph of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' with influencer Desi Perking, which was shared on the KWK Beauty Instagram account, it read: ''New product alert! @kimkardashian and @desiperkins on set today filming a tutorial using the NEW product from the #KKWBEAUTY line + Desi's new product, both coming in August. Can you guess what our new product is? Stay tuned to find out (sic).''
The cosmetic company has also revealed a photograph of three models on set of a photoshoot for the brand's upcoming merchandise.
An image of the trio it read: ''On set with these beauties shooting our newest #KKWBEAUTYproduct. Coming soon! (sic).''
But Kim has kept the details of the forthcoming additions close to her chest.
And this is not the first time the reality star - who has 20-month-old son Saint and four-year-old daughter North with her husband Kanye West - has hinted more merchandise will be released in the label.
She said previously: ''This is the start of many amazing products.''
The news Kim is developing her beauty collection comes as no surprise as celebrity make-up artist, Pat McGrath, has revealed the style icon is ''obsessed'' with make-up.
She said previously: ''Kim is one of those rare girlfriends who is truly just as obsessed with make-up as I am.''
And Pat has admitted she has spent hours talking about cosmetic products with the mother of two, which sees them exchange beauty secrets with one another.
Pat added: ''We can literally talk about products for hours! We share all our secrets.''
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...