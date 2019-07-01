Kim Kardashian West has agreed to change the name of her shapewear line.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star faced allegations of cultural appropriation following the announcement of Kimono Solutionwear, with people upset she was connecting the traditional Japanese garment to images of women in their underwear, but has now admitted she's thinking again about the branding of hew latest venture as she's ''always listening, learning and growing''.

However, Kim has yet to reveal the new name for the range.

She wrote in a statement shared to Instagram: ''Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I've been blessed with in my life. What's made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.

''When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.

''My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.

''I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.''

Kim previously promised her shapewear line - which will come in sizes XXS to 4XL and in nine different shades - ''actually works''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years.

''Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.(sic)''

The 38-year-old reality star even developed a style that features a cut-out leg, for women who wear outfits that feature a thigh-high slit, and was inspired to create her own range because she has experienced ''so many times'' where she ''couldn't find'' shapewear solutions.

She added: ''I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware colour that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. #KimonoBody

''This is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody (sic)''