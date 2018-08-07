Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West want to build a huge outdoor swimming pool at their mansion.

The showbiz couple - who have kids; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, together - have been granted planning permission by the city of Hidden Hills, California to install a 20ft by 60ft-long in-ground pool at their roughly $60 million estate, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

It's been estimated that the construction work will cost a little over $50,000 but it's thought they will spend more than that to ensure all the water is running sufficiently and is clean.

The permit was reportedly granted last month so there's a chance they've already started work on the pool, meaning there's a possibility that it will be ready before the end of this summer.

And to ensure no one gains access to the site, the pair also sought approval to build a new guard around the outside - valued at almost $12,000 - as they want the upmost privacy and security.

Kim and Kanye have done everything they can to increase the protection of this mansion after the 37-year-old reality TV star was held at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris, France, back in 2016 and had a large quantity of her jewellery taken by robbers.

She said previously: ''I just have anxiety, are you sure it's safe here? Ever since Paris I just go through this worst case scenario thing in my head.

''I think for my own piece of mind I'm going to fly out like four more security - just to like stay outside my room when I'm sleeping, I know it sounds crazy but I just can't sleep at night.''

Her anxiety was so bad last year that she refused to leave her home and go out with Kanye.

She explained: ''I have such anxiety just going places. I just don't want to be in the mix like I used to ... Kanye's like, 'Let's go out to dinner' and I'm like, 'I can't, I can't enjoy myself.'

''I think I have to get out of my shell but I don't want to, I like living this more chill life. I've become socially awkward for sure ... I am so afraid of everything, anxiety, pressure.''