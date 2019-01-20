Kim Kardashian West celebrated Chicago's first birthday with an Alice In Wonderland themed party.
Kim Kardashian West threw a Alice In Wonderland themed birthday party for Chicago.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star marked her youngest child's first birthday with a lavish party based around the characters of the famous Lewis Carroll novel.
Sharing a video of the decor, she narrated it: ''Guys, it's Chicago's first birthday party. Can you guys guess what the theme is? You guys, look at Chicago's cake!''
In the videos, Chicago's amazing cake - which is adorned with an icing replica of the Cheshire Cat and also has a teapot made of fondant on top - can be seen, flanked by cake pops, and slices of cake decorated like playing cards. The room itself is laid out with tables for the guests - both adults and kids - with Wonderland themed decorations displayed on each table.
Approaching the house, fake hedges line the path and continue into their home, with some set out in a maze formation to lead guests to the main party area. There was also a bouncy castle in the garden for the kids to play on.
Kim and her husband Kanye West have everything to celebrate as of late as they have confirmed they are expecting a fourth child - a little brother or sister for North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago - via a surrogate.
A source said previously: ''The couple has always wanted a big family, and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again. The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They've also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.''
