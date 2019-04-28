Kim Kardashian West celebrated her baby shower on Saturday (27.04.19).

The 38-year-old reality star is currently expecting her fourth child - and second via a surrogate mother after Chicago was born in January 2018 - with her husband Kanye West, and threw a baby shower with a twist at her home this weekend to celebrate her impending arrival.

Instead of baby-themed games and colourful snacks, Kim - who also has North, five, and Saint, three, with Kanye - opted for a wellness-focused approach featuring meditation and CBD products, with experts in the field on hand to give an explanation into the properties and benefits of CBD.

In a video posted on social media and re-uploaded on a Kardashian fan Instagram account, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star told her guests: ''So, because I'm freaking out and the baby's coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD. And we're gonna do a sound bath because I can't meditate. It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be just cool for us to do - to zen out on a Saturday.''

The laidback gathering was attended by the likes of Kim's mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian, as well as pals Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen.

Kim's baby shower comes after she previously spoke about her plans to have a relaxed bash, as she was too busy ''freaking out'' about being a four time mother, and wanted a gathering that would help her relax before her surrogate gives birth.

She said: ''This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower. I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower - we're not pregnant. This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower.''