Kim Kardashian West is ''so thrilled'' to have her three children.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via a surrogate earlier this week and couldn't be more pleased to add to their family.

A source told People magazine: ''Kim is just so thrilled that her dream of having three kids finally came true. She's really enjoying these few days just being with the baby and her family and soaking it all in. She was a little nervous about how Saint and North would react but so far everything is great.''

Meanwhile, Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two, with Kanye - recently took to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: ''I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.

''I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own ... A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.''