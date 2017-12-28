Kim Kardashian West's baby news is one of her highlights of 2017.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is thrilled to be expecting her third child via a surrogate and can't wait to see her family expand.

Posting about her favourite moments of 2017, she shared: ''In 2017, my focus was on family, travel and launching my dream businesses: KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. As the new year approaches, I feel so blessed to have had such an amazing year ... Kanye and I were so excited to find out that we were expecting! I can't wait to welcome our little girl in the new year. North and Saint will be the best big brother and sister to her.''

And business was also on Kim's mind throughout the last 12 months too, with the launch of her beauty products and her fragrances.

She shared: ''Launching KKW Beauty was surreal! I had been working on it for so long and I was so proud to finally launch - starting with a classic product like my crème contour and highlight kits. There are so many exciting [KKW Beauty] products coming in 2018 ...

''In November, I launched KKW Fragrance! I started with three fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus. Last year, after I experienced some trauma, I wanted to take some time off to heal and rejuvenate. All of my friends were bringing me healing crystals and they really helped, so crystals were my main inspiration for these fragrances.''

And celebrating the tenth anniversary of the family's reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' was also one of her highlights.

She wrote on her official website: ''We've come a long way since season one, but what's never changed is how close we all are.''